Supreme Court issues abortion decision hours before debate

The 6-3 decision was not unexpected; It was inadvertently posted on the high court’s website Wednesday. Although it was quickly taken down, Bloomberg Law reported on its contents.

Idaho bans all abortions except those necessary “to prevent the death of the pregnant woman.” In 2022, the Biden administration sued Idaho, arguing the state’s abortion ban conflicts with federal law that says emergency abortions must be provided to address dangerous health conditions, such as organ failure or loss of fertility.

Litigation in the Idaho matter is continuing. The justices’ opinion Wednesday temporarily reinstates a lower court ruling allowing hospitals to perform emergency abortions without being subject to prosecution.