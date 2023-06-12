Breaking: The Supreme Court allows emergency abortions in Idaho for now in a limited ruling
Supreme Court issues abortion decision hours before debate

17 minutes ago

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that hospitals in Idaho can temporarily provide emergency abortion care to pregnant women whose health is at risk, despite the state’s strict ban.

The official decision came just hours before the first presidential debate between Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump.

Abortion is a major flashpoint in the 2024 race and the court’s ruling is expected to come up as the two candidates face off in Atlanta.

The 6-3 decision was not unexpected; It was inadvertently posted on the high court’s website Wednesday. Although it was quickly taken down, Bloomberg Law reported on its contents.

Idaho bans all abortions except those necessary “to prevent the death of the pregnant woman.” In 2022, the Biden administration sued Idaho, arguing the state’s abortion ban conflicts with federal law that says emergency abortions must be provided to address dangerous health conditions, such as organ failure or loss of fertility.

Litigation in the Idaho matter is continuing. The justices’ opinion Wednesday temporarily reinstates a lower court ruling allowing hospitals to perform emergency abortions without being subject to prosecution.

