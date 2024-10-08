Initial findings of an investigation into how eight Georgia counties handled Republican challenges against voters’ eligibility will be discussed by the State Election Board during its final scheduled meeting of 2024.

The board ordered the inquiry last month in response to complaints from Republican activists that county election boards — most of them controlled by Democrats — had since July 1 dismissed over 45,000 of their challenges of voters who they believe might have moved.

Meanwhile, Republicans have sued to attempt to force county election boards to consider voter eligibility challenges. A lawsuit against DeKalb County is pending, but the Republican plaintiffs withdrew their case against Fulton County.