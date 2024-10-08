Politics

State Election Board taking up voter eligibility and investigations into eight Georgia counties

The board is also reviewing two dozen investigations, including allegations of repeat voting, illegal campaigning and out-of-state voting
Georgia Election Board member Sara Tindall Ghazal, member Janelle King, executive director Mike Coan, chairman John Fervier, member Rick Jeffares, and member Janice Johnston appear before a board meeting at the Capitol in Atlanta on Friday, September 20, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia Election Board member Sara Tindall Ghazal, member Janelle King, executive director Mike Coan, chairman John Fervier, member Rick Jeffares, and member Janice Johnston appear before a board meeting at the Capitol in Atlanta on Friday, September 20, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)
By
32 minutes ago

Initial findings of an investigation into how eight Georgia counties handled Republican challenges against voters’ eligibility will be discussed by the State Election Board during its final scheduled meeting of 2024.

The board ordered the inquiry last month in response to complaints from Republican activists that county election boards — most of them controlled by Democrats — had since July 1 dismissed over 45,000 of their challenges of voters who they believe might have moved.

Meanwhile, Republicans have sued to attempt to force county election boards to consider voter eligibility challenges. A lawsuit against DeKalb County is pending, but the Republican plaintiffs withdrew their case against Fulton County.

The board’s executive director, Mike Coan, is scheduled to present a report on voter challenge complaints, according to the meeting agenda. He is investigating Athens-Clarke, Bibb, Cobb, DeKalb, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett and Jackson counties.

In addition, the State Election Board is reviewing two dozen investigations Tuesday, including allegations of repeat voting, illegal campaigning and out-of-state voting.

The board has the power to impose fines, issue reprimands and refer cases to the attorney general or district attorneys.

The board recently approved several new election rules, including new requirements before results can be certified and a hand count of the number of ballots cast after polls close on Election Day.

Those election rules are being contested in court, and judges haven’t yet issued rulings.

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Republican activists are trying to remove Georgia voters through the courts
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

State Election Board hasn’t told Georgia counties how to handle voter challenges
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Election boards in Georgia must certify the state’s election results, judge says
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Georgia’s voting law is having a larger impact on Black voters than white voters
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Georgia Supreme Court reinstates near-ban on abortions
Georgia election officials expect no major delays due to Hurricane Helene
Georgia presidential candidate visit tracker
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: ArLuther Lee

KNOW YOUR STUFF
Here’s how the Harris and Trump housing plans differ
Emory studies mental health as a leading cause of pregnancy-related deaths
Vote: Will Falcons defeat Panthers?