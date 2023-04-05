Stacey Abrams has a new gig: professor at Howard University

Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick said in a news release that Abrams’ appointment as the inaugural Walters endowed chair will help carry on the late faculty member’s legacy and expand it to the latest generation of Howard students.

“Stacey Abrams has proven herself an essential voice and eager participant in protecting American democracy — not just for certain populations, but for everyone with the fundamental right to make their voices heard,” he said.

There has been a great deal of speculation about what would be Abrams’ next steps after she lost her rematch against Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp in November. Kemp won with 53% of the vote, improving on his performance against Abrams from their first matchup in 2018, when he bested Abrams by fewer than 55,000 votes to garner just over 50% of voters’ support. She has said that she has not ruled out another run for office.

Abrams will join other notable members of Howard’s faculty such as actress Phylicia Rashad, who serves as dean of the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts, and journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, who in November launched the Center for Journalism & Democracy on campus.

And this full-time faculty position adds to what is already a full plate for Abrams. Three weeks ago, she announced that she had joined Rewiring America as senior counsel. The nonprofit advocacy organization is at the center of the effort to move consumers from fossil fuels to cleaner energy.

Abrams is also co-founder of the Southern Economic Advancement Project, an environmentally focused think tank, and she is scheduled to release a sequel to her political thriller in May, which will be titled “Rogue Justice.” Under her pen name Selena Montgomery, Abrams is also scheduled to release a new romance novel in September.