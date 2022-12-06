ajc logo
Some Georgia voters confused by polling site changes, lack of signs

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

Voting rights advocates say lines are moving quickly in Georgia’s runoff for U.S. Senate, but some voters have been hindered by last-minute polling place location changes.

“It’s been a rainy morning, but that doesn’t seem to be slowing voters down,” said Simran Jadavji of the New Georgia Project Action Fund. “Voters were energized and ready to go when the polls open at 7 a.m. So so far lines have been moving smoothly. We haven’t seen many issues yet.”

In the Savannah area, voters were redirected to two new precincts that were moved shortly before election day, according to the New Georgia Project.

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Voters have also reported they were unable to see signs, especially at churches and schools, that are meant to inform voters when polling places have been changed, said Stephanie Jackson Ali, policy director for the New Georgia Project.

“The best practice is to put a large sign out by the road with kind of larger print, so people can see that announcement, and kind of at least get a warning,” she said.

The New Georgia Project said it has election monitors at hundreds of voting locations in 17 counties Tuesday.

