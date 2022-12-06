Some Georgia voters confused by polling site changes, lack of signs

“It’s been a rainy morning, but that doesn’t seem to be slowing voters down,” said Simran Jadavji of the New Georgia Project Action Fund. “Voters were energized and ready to go when the polls open at 7 a.m. So so far lines have been moving smoothly. We haven’t seen many issues yet.”

In the Savannah area, voters were redirected to two new precincts that were moved shortly before election day, according to the New Georgia Project.