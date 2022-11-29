Record 301K early votes cast in one day in Georgia runoff for US Senate

There are four days of early voting left this week before election day on Dec. 6 in the race for Senate between Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.

Heavy turnout on Monday built on a solid weekend of early voting, which was available in 34 counties that chose to offer it before this week. About 157,000 people voted on Saturday and Sunday.

Turnout so far, including absentee ballots, stood at 504,000 through Monday. During the general election earlier this month, total turnout reached 3.96 million voters.

Fewer days of early voting are available in the runoff because Georgia’s voting law passed last year shortened the period between general and runoff elections, from nine weeks to four.

The tight turnaround left five mandatory statewide days of early voting, though county governments had the option of starting sooner last week.

Voters can find voting locations and hours through the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov. About 2,430 local precincts will be open across Georgia on election day.