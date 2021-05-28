Senate Republicans use filibuster to block Jan. 6 commission

The resolution called for each party to appoint five members to a panel modeled after the group that studied the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. It passed the House last week in a 252-175 vote, including 35 Republicans but none of the eight from Georgia.

Most Senate Republicans opposed the measure even after meeting with the mother of an officer who engaged with rioters and died the day after the attack. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick’s mother, Gladys Sicknick, came to the Capitol with his girlfriend and two officers who responded during the riot. All of them encouraged lawmakers to support creating the commission.

“This is why I’m here today,” Sicknick told reporters Thursday, according to CNN. “Usually I’m staying in the background, and I just couldn’t stay quiet anymore.”

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, was among those who accepted a meeting with Sicknick but walked away still opposed to the resolution. He said he worried that Democratic leaders would use the commission to try to create a false narrative that hurts Republicans and that the answers the fallen officers’ family and friends seek could be found elsewhere.

“I think those questions can be answered by all the other investigations: the three (inspectors general), the prosecutions, Senate and House committee investigations,” he said. “I think this commission would be partisan and really has no value.”

Thursday’s failed vote to move forward on creating the Jan. 6 commission was the first time this congressional session that the filibuster was used to block a bill backed by the Democratic-led majority.