Senate passes bill to make , daylight saving time , permanent.CNET reports the U.S. Senate has unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection bill in the hopes of putting an end to changing our clocks twice a year.The bill was reintroduced by Sen. Marco Rubio in 2021.On March 15, Rubio said the change would help with seasonal depression and childhood obesity, reduce crime and lower the risk of pedestrian accidents.Co-sponsor Sen. Ron Wyden called the bipartisan bill "commonsense." .Springing forward and falling back year after year only creates unnecessary confusion while harming Americans' health and our economy. Making daylight saving permanent would give folks an hour back of sunshine during the winter months, when we need it most, Sen. Ron Wyden, via statement last year, as reported by CNET.CNET reports a 2020 studyconducted by the AmericanAcademy of Sleep Medicine also advocated for eliminatingdaylight saving time.Permanent, year-round standard time is the best choice to most closely match our circadian sleep-wake cycle. , Dr. M. Adeel Rishi, lead study author, as reported by CNET.Daylight saving time results in more darkness in the morning and more light in the evening, disrupting the body's natural rhythm, Dr. M. Adeel Rishi, lead study author, as reported by CNET.The bill will now face a vote in the House.If passed, the change would not be implemented until November 2023 so that airlines and railways could adjust their schedules accordingly.