Politics

Sellers: ‘Everybody thinks Black voters are only in Atlanta’

By
4 minutes ago

Democrat Bakari Sellers cautioned the Biden campaign against focusing its efforts to solidify Georgia’s Black vote solely on Atlanta metro.

Sellers, who is a CNN analyst, joined The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” on Thursday ahead of tonight’s CNN Debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

”They have to literally go out into the rural areas. Everybody thinks Black voters are only in Atlanta and I’m like, nah. I mean, they’re in a lot of rural places as well,” said the Morehouse grad.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll released this week shows that one-fifth of Black voters disapprove of Biden’s performance. But, data from the presidential primary in March shows that 95% of Black voters in Georgia chose a Democratic ballot.

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

About the Author

Only the radio could play Natalie Mendenhall, and she uses the medium to her benefit. She is currently the producer for the Politically Georgia podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, now airing five days a week on WABE.

Former UGA coach's addiction group launches at Georgia capitol

