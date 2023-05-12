Search: Georgia lawmakers’ earmark requests

Georgia lawmakers have made their special project requests for the upcoming federal budget.
Both senators and 10 of the state’s 14 representatives submitted a total of 778 earmark requests totaling more than $3 billion. In the previous budgeting process, only two of the state’s Republican members submitted earmark requests. This year that number has risen to five. Use the table below to search and sort through all the requests.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com
The Latest