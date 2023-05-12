X

Search: Georgia lawmakers’ earmark requests

Credit: Tamar Hallerman

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

Georgia lawmakers have made their special project requests for the upcoming federal budget.

Both senators and 10 of the state’s 14 representatives submitted a total of 778 earmark requests totaling more than $3 billion. In the previous budgeting process, only two of the state’s Republican members submitted earmark requests. This year that number has risen to five. Use the table below to search and sort through all the requests.

About the Author

Follow Isaac Sabetai on twitter

Isaac Sabetai is an audience specialist with the state and federal politics team. He builds data visualizations and other projects that help explain what Georgia lawmakers are doing and how the state is or isn't changing.

