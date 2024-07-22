Savannah mayor looks to battleground states for Kamala Harris’ VP pick

As Democrats and Republicans make sense of the new political landscape, both parties are shifting their game plans for the presidential race. For some Republicans, that shift started with calling for Biden to resign as president. But Johnson pushed back and said the president will serve the rest of his term and leave a “historic legacy that historians and pundits will say was one of the most transformative in our nation’s history.”

With the Democratic National Convention next month, no rivals have challenged Harris to take the seat as the new party nominee. But Johnson said: “It’s not a coronation. She’s going to have to earn every single vote.”

And as questions of whom Harris will choose as her running mate percolate, Johnson said whoever she decides on should help shore up support in key battleground states.

He said that despite Harris being at the forefront of women’s rights, ultimately, the American people will decide whether the former prosecutor is suited to lead the party in taking on Donald Trump.

“She’s going to have to make a convincing case to the American people of not only the progress the Biden-Harris administration has made, but certainly why people should trust her and trust her leadership,” he said.

