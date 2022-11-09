Sanford Bishop wins reelection in Georgia’s only toss-up congressional district

Republicans who control the General Assembly made reelection even tougher for Bishop by drawing the district in a way that made it less solidly Democratic. Just over half of its voters supported Democrats in 2020, and just under half of all voters are Black.

But Bishop’s support, especially in cities like Columbus, proved insurmountable.

Bishop also raised three times as much money as West, and the Democratic Party has also spent money on ads and resources to help boost his profile.

The Republican Party did not spend any money to assist West. Both the party’s campaign arm for U.S. House races and a political committee controlled by GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy stayed out of the race, focusing spending instead on other toss-up districts across the country.