Listen: Rosalynn Carter helped remove stigma from mental health in Georgia

Today on “Politically Georgia,” hosts Bill Nigut and Tia Mitchell reflect on the life and legacy of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who died Sunday at the age of 96.

On the show, Atlanta Journal-Constitution reporter Ernie Suggs shares stories from Plains about Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter based on his decade of covering the couple:

“I just think she was a wonderful person. … Often as journalists, we get jaded, we get cold about who we meet and who we deal with and how we deal with people. But they’re … also the people that we like and also people that we care about, even though we have to cover them hard and fairly, just as we do with everyone,” Suggs said.