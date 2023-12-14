Read the Fulton Trump case apology letters

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has obtained copies of the apology letters written by three of the four defendants who struck plea deals in the election interference case involving former President Donald Trump and others.

Bail bondsman Scott Hall and attorneys Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell struck plea agreements with Fulton prosecutors in September and October that required them to write letters of apology to Georgia voters. But those letters had yet to surface publicly.

The AJC obtained the letters through a records request.