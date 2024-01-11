Breaking: Presidential debate, soccer match, rolling roadblocks to impact Atlanta traffic today
Protests expected around debate site

15 minutes ago

Several organizations have announced plans to protest today near CNN headquarters.

The AJC’s Jozsef Papp reports that opponents of Atlanta’s planned police training center plan to mobilize ahead of the debate. Ditto for the Atlanta chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, which is organizing a protest calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals will also have a person in a mouse costume stationed outside the debate. PETA wants the National Institutes of Health to end taxpayer-funded experiments conducted on animals.

