Pro-Palestinian protesters gather in Midtown ahead of debate

Among those in attendance was State House candidate Gabriel Sanchez, who joined the group of protesters along 10th street, blocks away from the site of the debate.

“I’m a Georgian. I was born and raised here in America, but I’m a human being first,” said Sanchez, a democratic socialist who ousted incumbent Democratic state Rep. Teri Anulewicz in last month’s primary. “Everything that’s happening in Gaza and the West Bank is horrific. We have to do everything we can to stop it.”

He said Thursday’s demonstration highlights just how many voters and organizers are passionate about bringing an end to the war.