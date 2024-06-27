Pro-Palestinian protesters gather in Midtown ahead of debate

A group of pro-Palestinian protesters converged in Midtown Atlanta less than 90 minutes before the first presidential debate.
The demonstrators are calling for an end to Israel’s offensive in Gaza, which has displaced more than 1.8 million Palestinians in the densely populated enclave and left at least 37,000 dead.
Among those in attendance was State House candidate Gabriel Sanchez, who joined the group of protesters along 10th street, blocks away from the site of the debate.
“I’m a Georgian. I was born and raised here in America, but I’m a human being first,” said Sanchez, a democratic socialist who ousted incumbent Democratic state Rep. Teri Anulewicz in last month’s primary. “Everything that’s happening in Gaza and the West Bank is horrific. We have to do everything we can to stop it.”
He said Thursday’s demonstration highlights just how many voters and organizers are passionate about bringing an end to the war.
