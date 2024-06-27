Politics

Pro-Palestinian protesters gather in Midtown ahead of debate

By and
19 minutes ago

A group of pro-Palestinian protesters converged in Midtown Atlanta less than 90 minutes before the first presidential debate.

The demonstrators are calling for an end to Israel’s offensive in Gaza, which has displaced more than 1.8 million Palestinians in the densely populated enclave and left at least 37,000 dead.

Palestinian activist Jawahir Kamil leads protesters on 10th Street near the site of the Trump/Biden debate in Atlanta on Thursday, June 27, 2024. (Steve Schaefer / AJC)

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

icon to expand image

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Among those in attendance was State House candidate Gabriel Sanchez, who joined the group of protesters along 10th street, blocks away from the site of the debate.

“I’m a Georgian. I was born and raised here in America, but I’m a human being first,” said Sanchez, a democratic socialist who ousted incumbent Democratic state Rep. Teri Anulewicz in last month’s primary. “Everything that’s happening in Gaza and the West Bank is horrific. We have to do everything we can to stop it.”

He said Thursday’s demonstration highlights just how many voters and organizers are passionate about bringing an end to the war.

This was originally published on our Live Updates page.

About the Authors

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter
Follow Shaddi Abusaid on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

How Atlanta suddenly found $177 million for its troubled water system

Credit: TNS

Georgia Supreme Court won’t halt YSL trial amid effort to replace judge
2h ago

Credit: TNS

TNT picks up Big East conference games as NBA deal remains in limbo

Credit: TNS

Red Roof Inn settles landmark sex trafficking case mid-trial

Credit: TNS

Red Roof Inn settles landmark sex trafficking case mid-trial

Credit: TNS

Jimmy Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auction
The Latest
What you need to know about tonight’s debate
PETA protester dresses in mouse costume for Midtown demonstration
4m ago
PHOTOS: Road closures, protests and arriving journalists ahead of Atlanta presidential...
9m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

President Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auction
What time is the CNN debate? How to watch in Atlanta
15 things to do this weekend: Early July 4th, Music & Monarchs and more