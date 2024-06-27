Breaking: Red Roof Inn settles landmark sex trafficking case mid-trial
Politics

Presidential debate bingo: Trump-Biden showdown AJC edition

Use these debate bingo cards created by the Atlanta-Journal Constitution featuring keywords from President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.
47 minutes ago

Watching the debate with friends tonight? Whether you are just here for the drama or plan to be fully engaged with every word and issue, tonight’s debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will NOT be boring.

Millions of viewers are expected to tune in to the first presidential debate tonight at 9 p.m. Play the AJC Debate Bingo game during the face-off! Download the four bingo cards here. C’mon, malarkey or not, you can’t go wrong with a little fun!

Editors' Picks

Credit: Credit Adrianne Murchison

College Park rejected plan to transform ballfield into a youth baseball hub

Credit: TNS

Red Roof Inn settles landmark sex trafficking case mid-trial
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Jimmy Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auction
2h ago

Credit: AJC/AP

International roaming outage vexing some AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile users
59m ago

Credit: AJC/AP

International roaming outage vexing some AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile users
59m ago

Credit: Ariel Hart

Former UGA coach’s addiction group launches at Georgia capitol
The Latest
Parties look to raise money off debate
12m ago
The rules for tonight’s debate
29m ago
📲 Download the AJC News app for alerts on the politics news you need to know
36m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Early July 4th, Music & Monarchs and more
Summer in Atlanta: Plan your fun
What time is the CNN debate? How to watch in Atlanta