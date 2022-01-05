President Biden, VP Harris plan visit to Atlanta to talk up voting rights

Details about the Tuesday trip have not been released, but their remarks come at a time when U.S. Senate Democrats are grappling with how to overcome Republican opposition to passing election legislation. Democratic groups and voting rights activists in recent months have pleaded with the White House to get more involved.

Republicans say the bills, which would create national standards for how voting and elections are conducted, infringe on states’ rights and represent a Democratic power grab. Democrats say federal legislation is needed because Republican-led states such as Georgia have passed laws that make it more difficult to vote and target voters more likely to support Democratic candidates.