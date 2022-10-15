Post-debate: Walker rallies while Warnock fact-checks

“It’s time for us to stand up, wake up and get up,” Walker said. “For those of you who feel that taking a chance on a non-politician like myself, think abut the damage that Senator Warnock and Joe Biden will do if you give them six more years.”

An enthusiastic crowd greeted Walker and praised his performance in the previous night’s debate,

“Crushed it,” Chatham County resident Gary Harper said.

Warnock’s campaign had a different take.

They noted that Walker’s response to a question about a cap on insulin prices “showed a complete lack of understanding of diabetes, a health condition that impacts more than one million Georgians across the state.”

In the debate, Walker said those with diabetes need to “eat right.

Warnock backed a $35 monthly cap on out-of-pocket insulin costs which passed as part a health care spending bill. Walker said said he would have voted against the bill, which President Joe Biden signed into law earlier this year.

The Warnock camp also took aim at his responses to questions on student loans and health insurance.

Walker has declined to participate Sunday’s Senate debate sponsored by the Atlanta Press Club and Georgia Public Broadcasting. Warnock and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver will attend.

Warnock and other Democrats in the state will get a boost when former President Barack Obama announced Saturday he would visit the state on Oct. 28.