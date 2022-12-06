BreakingNews
LIVE UPDATES: Polls open for US Senate runoff on election day in Georgia
ajc logo
X

Polls open for US Senate runoff on election day in Georgia

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago
Will rain dampen turnout in race between Warnock and Walker?

Polling places opened Tuesday for the Georgia runoff for U.S. Senate between Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker, the last undecided Senate race in the country.

Election day will finally bring the race to its conclusion four weeks after neither candidate won a majority in the general election, forcing the race into overtime.

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

High turnout is expected, but election officials say rain could discourage some voters from going to the polls. The forecast called for scattered showers in the morning that could clear in the afternoon.

Election officials say the state’s 2,400 polling places can handle a large number of voters without causing long lines, as they did during a smooth day of voting in the general election. During early voting last week, voters in some locations experienced two-hour-plus wait times.

ExploreHow to follow Georgia runoff election results and updates from the AJC

Heading into the last day of the runoff Tuesday, nearly 1.9 million people had already cast their ballots during early and absentee voting. In last month’s general election, about 1.5 million voters showed up on Election Day.

Voting locations are open statewide from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and photo ID is required. Election day voting sites are often different from locations that were available during early voting.

Voters can find their precinct locations through the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Please return to ajc.com for updates on election day in Georgia.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

5 Georgia Tech players in transfer portal, but not Nate McCollum6h ago

Credit: Associated Press

Tuesday’s Senate runoff will settle one race and many questions
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Nate McMillan addresses leaking of ‘private’ situation
12h ago

Credit: AP

Pastors who counseled Johnny Hunt say he should return to ministry
1h ago

Credit: AP

Pastors who counseled Johnny Hunt say he should return to ministry
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

APD officer critical after being hit by drunk driver during foot chase, cops say
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Associated Press

Tuesday’s Senate runoff will settle one race and many questions
1h ago
Talk show host and Georgia House candidate accused of illegal voting
18h ago
Walker, Warnock close Senate runoff with divergent strategies
Featured

Credit: Associated Press

Raphael Warnock, Herschel Walker fight to the finish in Georgia Senate runoff
How to follow Georgia runoff election results and updates from the AJC
21h ago
How 6 voters in Georgia’s most competitive county see the runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top