Polls open for US Senate runoff on election day in Georgia

Polling places opened Tuesday for the Georgia runoff for U.S. Senate between Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker, the last undecided Senate race in the country.
Election day will finally bring the race to its conclusion four weeks after neither candidate won a majority in the general election, forcing the race into overtime.
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
High turnout is expected, but election officials say rain could discourage some voters from going to the polls. The forecast called for scattered showers in the morning that could clear in the afternoon.
Election officials say the state’s 2,400 polling places can handle a large number of voters without causing long lines, as they did during a smooth day of voting in the general election. During early voting last week, voters in some locations experienced two-hour-plus wait times.
Heading into the last day of the runoff Tuesday, nearly 1.9 million people had already cast their ballots during early and absentee voting. In last month’s general election, about 1.5 million voters showed up on Election Day.
Voting locations are open statewide from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and photo ID is required. Election day voting sites are often different from locations that were available during early voting.
Voters can find their precinct locations through the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
