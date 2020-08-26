With new ad, Warnock tries to emerge as top Democrat in Loeffler race

Lieberman, meanwhile, has made it clear he’s not dropping out of the race despite calls for him to quit. He released a volley of ads this week that features his family but makes no mention of his famous father, former vice presidential nominee Joe Lieberman.

Watch Warnock’s ad:

Here’s the transcript:

As a pastor, part of my job is to be there for families through some of the toughest times in their lives.

I’ve counseled people through devastating health crises, as they’ve lost jobs and livelihoods and in recent months loved ones to violence and disease that could have and should have been prevented.

All too often these are people whom government has forgotten or for whom it was never there for in the first place.

I’m Raphael Warnock, and I’ll always work for you, that’s why I approve this message.

