Facing lagging vaccination rates, Kemp wants providers to think ‘outside the box’

The state’s vaccine infrastructure will be tested anew on Monday when eligibility dramatically expands. That includes people age 55 and older along with those with a broad range of health conditions, from asthma to being overweight. It covers more than two-thirds of adult Georgians.

“In most areas, we have more infrastructure than we have demand, and we weren’t saying that several weeks ago,” said Kemp, highlighting state mass-vaccination sites in rural Georgia. “There’s no doubt about it: We have the infrastructure and we have the vaccine. What we need is for more people to sign up at those sites.”

Demand for the vaccine is soaring in much of metro Atlanta, but vaccine tracking websites show availability in other parts of the state, particularly north Georgia and coastal areas. Five more mass vaccination sites open next week, joining four already in place, and Georgians can register by clicking here.