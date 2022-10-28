ajc logo
Will Herschel Walker’s second accuser shake up race for Senate?

Politically Georgia podcast hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the claim by a second woman who said that Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker urged her to have an abortion in 1993.

Plus, our insiders outline a preview of Sunday night’s final gubernatorial debate between Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams.

Greg and Patricia also answer your questions from the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297.

