Why Obama and Pence are leading a late push for votes in Georgia

The latest Politically Georgia podcast

Politically Georgia hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the biggest names yet to appear on the Georgia campaign trail: former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Our insiders also talk about the two polarizing politicians who have been missing from Georgia.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297 and we’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

We here at Politically Georgia would like to know what you think of our podcast. Please take a moment to answer a few questions so we’ll know how to make this podcast even better.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

