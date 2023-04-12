X

LISTEN: Why Atlanta lost the race to host the 2024 DNC

Credit: Jim Vondruska/The New York Times

By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 hours ago

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy explore the reasons why President Joe Biden chose to stage the Democratic National Convention in Chicago not Atlanta.

Plus, hear from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens about the DNC’s decision and what he hopes to see in the 2024 convention. And catch insight from AJC columnist Bill Torpy, a Chicago native, on why the Windy City was always destined to win the bid.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

More coverage: Atlanta’s bid for the 2024 DNC

Atlanta’s bid to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention fell short, with party officials announcing that Chicago would host the convention. Here’s more about Atlanta’s unsucessful bid:

Atlanta loses bid for Democratic National Convention to Chicago

Podcast: Why Atlanta lost the race for the DNC

Economic impact: Experts say loss is not a huge blow

Local reaction: Officials say they’re “disappointed” in Biden’s decision

Republican reaction: Why Georgia’s GOP held its fire

Things to know: Democrats pick Chicago for 2024

By the numbers: Atlanta’s DNC bid breakdown

Timeline: Atlanta’s lost bid to host Democratic National Convention

Opinion: It’s your loss, Democrats!

Podcast: Atlanta goes all-in for the DNC

Previous coverage: Why Atlanta’s political case to host the DNC may be better than when Democrats controlled the state

About the Authors

Education groups call for DeKalb to pick new superintendent finalist
