LISTEN: Why Atlanta lost the race to host the 2024 DNC

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, AJC political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy explore the reasons why President Joe Biden chose to stage the Democratic National Convention in Chicago not Atlanta.
Plus, hear from Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens about the DNC’s decision and what he hopes to see in the 2024 convention. And catch insight from AJC columnist Bill Torpy, a Chicago native, on why the Windy City was always destined to win the bid.
Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297.
