SUV plunges into sinkhole on busy Midtown Atlanta road
White House claps back at Kemp’s attack on EV incentives

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

The White House on Tuesday slammed Gov. Brian Kemp’s attempt to paint Georgia’s growing green energy hub as a product of state-level Republican policies rather than initiatives engineered by President Joe Biden to spur the electric-vehicle industry.

White House spokesman Haris Talwar said in a statement that the Biden-backed programs have drawn “massive private sector investment” to Georgia. He said it was a “simple fact” that Biden’s agenda is driving “new investment all across America.”

Talwar pointed to a Financial Times analysis that showed U.S. manufacturing commitments have doubled since the new laws took effect last year. He also highlighted other recent green energy projects in Georgia, including an expansion of solar panel manufacturer QCells, that directly benefit from the new tax breaks.

Kemp has long opposed the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which devotes billions of dollars in federal subsidies to speed a shift from fossil-based fuels to cleaner energy.

But he delivered his sharpest criticism of the law yet in a surprising setting: the Tuesday groundbreaking of an Anovion Technologies battery supplier that directly benefits from the surge of new federal spending.

Kemp said Biden and his allies continue to “put their thumb on the scale, favoring a few companies over the industry as a whole” with the host of incentives.

“When President Biden and others falsely try to take credit for Georgia’s success, don’t forget that next year is an election year,” Kemp said, pointedly praising the “unsung heroes” in his administration working to recruit businesses.

Biden became the first Democrat to carry Georgia since 1992 when he won the state three years ago. Both parties see Georgia as one of the few competitive battlegrounds in the 2024 race for the White House.

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

