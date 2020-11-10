X

Vice President Pence will campaign in Georgia for GOP senators in runoff

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence arrives at the Republican policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington on November 10, 2020. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca Press/TNS)

Credit: TNS

By Tia Mitchell, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

WASHINGTON — Vice President Mike Pence will campaign in Georgia later this month on behalf of Republican U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

Both Georgia incumbents face Jan. 5 runoffs. If they each lose their seats to Democratic opponents, Republicans will also lose control of the U.S. Senate and Democrats will have the benefit of leading all three branches of the federal government.

Atlanta pastor Raphael Warnock is challenging Loeffler, and Perdue’s opponent is Jon Ossoff.

Pence announced a Nov. 20 campaign stop in Georgia during a closed-door luncheon with Senate Republicans on Tuesday, and the news quickly leaked. Afterward, a reporter asked Loeffler if she was looking forward to having Pence’s support in Georgia; the senator responded “yes” but did not elaborate.

Pence is among a host of political leaders from both parties who are expected to travel across Georgia to back candidates in the January runoff. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio is campaigning with Loeffler on Wednesday.

“I expect a lot of us are going to be going to Georgia next week,” North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis said.

