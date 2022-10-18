BreakingNews
Turnout on first day of Georgia early voting breaks midterm record
Unpacking a chaotic Abrams-Hazel-Kemp debate

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the key moments of Monday’s debate between Gov. Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams and Libertarian Shane Hazel.

