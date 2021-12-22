Two Georgia Republican Senate hopefuls won’t disclose vaccination status

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reinstated the city’s indoor mask mandate to curb the spread of the disease, drawing criticism from both Kemp and Perdue over coronavirus restrictions they depict as too onerous.

Kemp has repeatedly urged Georgians to talk to a medical provider about the benefits of getting the vaccine and the booster, even as he brings court challenges against President Joe Biden’s efforts to mandate that millions of Americans get inoculated.

Perdue, who is challenging Kemp with the support of former President Donald Trump, took a similar stance by encouraging Georgians to talk to their physicians “and make the decision that is best for them.”

“Perdue trusts the people of Georgia to make their own decisions and believes no one should ever be forced by the government to take the COVID-19 vaccine,” his campaign said.

Critics of that approach, including some public health experts and Democrats, note that many Georgians don’t have primary care physicians and call for a more unequivocal stance toward vaccination.

Abrams has repeatedly urged Georgians to get vaccinated and directed the political organizations she founded to fight vaccine hesitancy, sending organizers from the Fair Count group door to door to encourage residents to get their shots.

A recent report from the Atlanta-based U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed those who are vaccinated and boosted are 20 times less likely to die from the disease than those who have not received the shots.

King’s and Walker’s refusals to disclose their status contrast with Trump, who was peppered with boos in Dallas this month after he revealed he had received a booster shot.

King said he supports more antibody testing and “studies on natural immunity,” though he said he wouldn’t offer advice to any Georgians on whether to get the shot.

Walker raised eyebrows in September when he seemed to show support for performer Nikki Minaj after her false tweet about the coronavirus vaccine causing swollen testicles went viral. The Republican encouraged Minaj and others to be “inquisitive” about the treatments.

In his memoir, the former pro football player has also indicated his skepticism with medical treatments, writing that he’s “not taken any kind of medication in my life with the exception of a few mild over-the-counter pain relievers.”

Walker said in a statement that he’s running for office because “important decisions like this should be between doctors and patients.”

“I’d encourage every Georgian to reach out to your doctor and have that conversation,” he said, “and make the decision that is best for you and your family.”