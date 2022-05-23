Trump vs. Pence: Georgia gov race sharpens rivalry between former running mates

Caption Former Sen. David Perdue, right, speaks during a gubernatorial Republican primary debate toward Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Caption Former Sen. David Perdue, right, speaks during a gubernatorial Republican primary debate toward Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, Pool) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

After news of the former vice president’s endorsement emerged, Trump disparaged his former ally and nodded toward his decision not to block Biden’s Electoral College certification on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Mike is trying to get involved, and he’s a very nice man, but he really let us all down. He let us down,” Trump told far-right radio show host John Fredericks.

Pence is one of a wave of Trump enemies that have flocked to Kemp’s banner and punish the former president. Once an insurgent outsider, the governor has become an unlikely hero to old-guard Republicans disgusted with Trump’s sway over the GOP.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie traveled the state with him last week. Former President George W. Bush is among the donors to Kemp’s campaign this month.

Trump, meanwhile, his support for Perdue is unwavering despite recent comments downplaying his chances. Perdue trails Kemp by double-digits in the polls and his campaign pulled its ads off air weeks ago.

The tele-rally offers Perdue a final chance to energize Trump First voters who value the former president’s endorsement yet still back Kemp’s campaign.