Top U.S. health official to tour Atlanta hospitals, tout coronavirus response

Azar will visit Grady Memorial Hospital, the state’s largest safety-net healthcare facility, to discuss how the team is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic and then will hold a press conference on efforts to develop new treatments for the virus at Emory University Hospital. He’s also set to meet with emergency operations staff at the CDC during his trip.

Azar has urged Americans to “hang in there” and continue to practice social distancing and wear masks as the seven-month-old pandemic still rages, even as President Donald Trump holds rallies in Georgia and other competitive states where face coverings are not required.