The politics behind Georgia’s Hyundai deal

Politically Georgia hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the political machinations behind the $5.5 billion Hyundai Motor Group plant in coastal Georgia that will be the largest economic development project in state history.
Plus, our insiders discuss Stacey Abrams’ closing TV message to voters and the return of the Raphael Warnock-Jon Ossoff tag team to the campaign trail.
