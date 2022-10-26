ajc logo
The politics behind Georgia’s Hyundai deal

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago

Politically Georgia hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss the political machinations behind the $5.5 billion Hyundai Motor Group plant in coastal Georgia that will be the largest economic development project in state history.

Plus, our insiders discuss Stacey Abrams’ closing TV message to voters and the return of the Raphael Warnock-Jon Ossoff tag team to the campaign trail.

Have a question for Greg and Patricia? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline and we’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

We here at Politically Georgia would like to know what you think of our podcast. Please take a moment to answer a few questions so we’ll know how to make this podcast even better.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

