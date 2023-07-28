The Jolt: Kemp says Giuliani’s falsehoods ‘very troubling’

When Rudy Giuliani spread conspiracy theories about the election before a state legislative hearing in December 2020, it drew a ringing condemnation from Gov. Brian Kemp, who called the former New York mayor’s attacks a “joke.”

Now as other Republicans are tightlipped about Giuliani’s acknowledgement that he made false statements at the state Capitol meetings, Kemp is not shrinking away. He said he was deeply concerned by Giuliani’s lies in an interview Thursday with WSB Radio’s Sandra Parrish.

“There’s a lot of people, including me, that were under a lot of pressure then from legislators and other people because of supposedly false statements that he had made,” Kemp said of Giuliani.

“Which is really troubling when you’re trying to have secure, accessible, fair elections in the state,” the governor said, adding: “For somebody to manipulate that process to me is very troubling.”

Facing a defamation lawsuit, Giuliani filed a motion saying he was no longer contesting accusations that he made false statements about Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss — two Fulton County workers he wrongly accused of tampering with votes.

The GOP lawmakers who welcomed him to a trio of 2020 hearings that gave him a platform to spread sham election fraud fantasies, meanwhile, have declined to comment.

DOMINION SHOWDOWN. The closed-door meeting between Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was described as testy by several people with knowledge of the meeting.

That comes as little surprise given the fraught politics of the sit-down. Both Jones and Raffensperger are likely contenders for higher office in 2026, and have traded shots over the election process.

Jones has aligned himself with former President Donald Trump and his allies, and served as a “fake” elector in 2020 while still a state senator.

He has long criticized Raffensperger’s policies, most recently demanding “zero security risks” as he presses the secretary of state to upgrade Dominion voting machines.

Raffensperger, meanwhile, has balked at that idea, arguing that the state’s voting equipment is already secure and that new software needs thorough testing before a statewide rollout.

We haven’t yet received a comment on the meeting from Jones’ camp. But Raffensperger’s top aide Jordan Fuchs issued a reminder that Jones was among the legislators who invited Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s disgraced lawyer, to state Capitol hearings in 2020.

“These are the people who gave Rudy Giuliani multiple hearings to make claims so bizarrely inaccurate that he won’t even defend them in court,” said Fuchs.

“They refuse to comment on that as they attack the guy who told you the truth and was proven right by time and endless investigations.”

SUMMER RECESS. Members of the U.S. House and Senate finished work on Thursday and will be in recess for the next five weeks.

The House’s final vote was on one of 12 appropriations bills, this one funding military construction and Veterans Affairs. It passed 219-211 with all Democrats and two Republicans opposed. Georgia’s delegation split strictly along party lines.

Democrats voted against the bill because of changes backed by conservative Republicans, like spending reductions and the insertion of language that would limit access to abortion for service members.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy pulled from the agenda a vote on a second spending bill, this one funding agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration, after it became clear there wasn’t enough support to pass it.

The Senate concluded its work late Thursday after taking a vote on the National Defense Authorization Act, a sweeping military policy package. The Senate version is vastly different from the bill passed in the House, where conservatives insisted upon language that restricted abortion and access to transgender care.

The Senate vote was 86-11 with Georgia’s Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock both in the majority. The dissenters included both conservative Republicans and progressive Democrats.

Having the entire month of August off is common for Congress, but members will have a lot on their plate when they return after Labor Day.

A conference committee consisting of members of both chambers will negotiate a compromise on the NDAA, and it remains to be seen how far-right House members will work with more moderate Republican senators and with Democrats. Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, said McCarthy has already guaranteed her a spot in the conference committee.

The White House has said that President Joe Biden would veto the bill if it looks like the version passed in the House.

Meanwhile, Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline to pass all 12 appropriations bills through both chambers if it wants to avoid a government shutdown. That gives lawmakers just four weeks to pass these bills and iron out any differences between the two chambers.

BEAT THE HEAT. President Joe Biden asked the U.S. Department of Labor to step up safety inspections of workplaces with the highest risk of heat-related illness and injury, Meris Lutz reports.

The alert is intended to send a message to employers in industries like construction and agriculture that they are responsible for the well-being of workers as many portions of the country experience record-breaking heat.

Democratic U.S. Reps. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, and Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia, from Georgia both signed onto a letter to the Department of Labor this week urging the new working condition standard as a “matter of life and death.”

“This year has already brought record high temperatures that have led to preventable deaths in the workplace,” it said. “Urgent action is needed to prevent more deaths.”

CLARKSTON RESIGNATION. The drama in the city of Clarkston in DeKalb County went up a notch Thursday night with the abrupt resignation of Councilwoman Susan Hood.

She was one of three council members who has advocated for the removal of City Manager Shawanna Qawiy, Channel 2 Action News reports. Qawiy has been embroiled in controversy involving the city’s police chief and allegations she has created a toxic work environment.

Hood called the meeting Thursday to hear concerns from the community about how the city has been operating while all this plays out in the public. And at one point, she decided it was her time to go.

“The only thing that should matter, but no one cares about, is competence and accountability,” Hood said, according to Channel 2. “I leave it to y’all. I have better things to do with my time. Oh, I’m out. This is done.”

SMALL BUSINESS. The head of the Small Business Administration is in Atlanta today to visit with historically black college officials and tour green energy startups.

Isabella Casillas Guzman plans a fireside chat with the Iota Phi Theta fraternity before trips to a pair of small businesses focused on alternative energy production.

***

