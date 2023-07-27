The Jolt: Republicans pile on Raffensperger for not upgrading voting machines

Powerful Georgia House Republicans joined the chorus of conservatives criticizing Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s decision not to upgrade Georgia’s Dominion voting machines before the presidential election.

A letter obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution panned Raffensperger’s proposal for increased penalties for election tampering, saying they would “pose no real improvement.”

It was signed by five prominent GOP legislators who pressed fellow Republican Raffensperger to take “urgent” action to launch a voter education campaign, increase training and expand risk-limiting audits of elections. The authors include four chairmen of Georgia House committees — Reps. John LaHood, Shaw Blackmon, Todd Jones and Rob Leverett — and a vice chairman, Rep. Victor Anderson.

As our AJC colleague Mark Niesse reports, the dispute stems from a judge’s decision to unseal a report by a scientist who found “critical vulnerabilities” that, if exploited, could flip votes.

A separate report cited by Raffensperger — and commissioned by Dominion — said the real-world danger of hacking an election is remote because of layers of testing, audits and physical security.

The quintet of House Republicans is just the latest to pile on Raffensperger, who has said the voting equipment is secure and that new software needs thorough testing before a statewide rollout.

Other critics of his decision include GOP senators and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, who is set to meet Thursday with Raffensperger at the state Capitol to demand “zero security risks” next year.

Raffensperger isn’t sitting still. He proposes added “health checks” on voting software, a post-election audit and a project with federal officials to ensure equipment is secure.

His office published its plan early Wednesday, saying these “layers of prevention and detection mitigate against every potential vulnerability to free, fair, high turnout, and secure elections that Georgia is nationally recognized for running.”

In a statement, the office also referred to “irresponsible calls to install new software prior to thorough testing with Georgia systems despite the obvious risks of that approach.”

“Those same people would probably also criticize Secretary Raffensperger for installing software without thorough testing,” said his office, saying his “detractors who want our system to fail won’t succeed.”

ATLANTA POLICE. U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, a former activist who is now one of the most progressive members of Congress, made it clear that she disagrees with the use of domestic terrorism charges against people protesting construction of the Atlanta public safety training center.

But Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas declined the Missouri Democrat’s request to condemn the use of the “domestic violent extremists” label during a Wednesday hearing.

“I am familiar with activities in Atlanta that are lawful and I’m also familiar with activities to which you refer that are unlawful,” he said. “And we do not condone violence. We do safeguard and protect the free expression of speech.”

Bush said such labels have been used to target protesters — not just in Atlanta but also in places like Minneapolis and St. Louis.

State officials repeatedly cited a U.S. Department of Homeland Security designation that does not exist to justify charges of domestic terrorism against activists connected to protests of the public safety facility in Atlanta.

Bush told Mayorkas that those decisions hurt people who took to the streets hoping to highlight issues in their community, such as police brutality.

“And so by saying, ‘Hey, we’re going to show up and put our bodies on the line,’ and turning that around to make it as though those are the folks who are violent, those are the folks who are extreme — if you stop the police violence in this community and in this country, then nobody has to show up,” she said.

SWING STATE GEORGIA. The Cook Political Report with Amy Walter launched its 2024 Electoral College Ratings predictor this morning, and Georgia is among the four states labeled toss-ups.

The others are Arizona, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Two former swing states, Michigan and Nevada, are listed as leaning Democrat. And North Carolina is categorized as leaning Republican.

The charts will be updated as the race unfolds over the next 16 months, but the starting point has states that are leaning, likely or solidly Republican providing 235 Electoral College votes, compared to 247 on the Democratic side.

The four toss-up states collectively offer 56 electoral votes. Candidates must reach 270 to win the presidency.

Walter called it a “very narrow playing field,” in a statement accompanying the report.

KOREAN ARMISTICE DAY. U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is among the scheduled speakers during a Washington event today marking the 70th anniversary of the truce that halted the Korean War.

Ossoff, an Atlanta Democrat, organized the Senate Korea Caucus in June with a focus on strengthening the U.S. alliance with Korea, the AJC’s Brian O’Shea reports.

The Korean Armistice Agreement, signed July 27, 1953, marked the end of fighting, but the U.N. Command has remained in place to help enforce a Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea.

TODAY IN WASHINGTON:

The U.S. House will consider a federal spending bill funding military construction and Veterans Affairs.

The Senate is working through amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act in hopes of taking a final vote by the end of the week.

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, will join members of the Congressional Black Caucus for a news conference highlighting political discussions surrounding race, such as Alabama redistricting, the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action and book bans at the state level.

President Joe Biden will announce new actions his administration is taking to help communities facing extreme heat.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will meet with Biden at the White House and congressional leaders at the Capitol.

BOOK IT. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is holding a book drive in support of the Georgia Council of Literacy on Aug. 17 at the East Tower in the downtown Capitol complex.

Officials have already collected 700 books, and they’re aiming to reach 1,000. At the event, Georgians can also speak with Jones and staffers with a range of state agencies.

And if you have extra books to donate, you can drop them off at Jones’ Capitol office before Aug. 15.

PATRIOT GAMES. Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler has joined the board of a conservative firm that bills itself as a “pro-life, pro-family, pro-freedom” marketplace.

The Republican joined PublicSq, a startup whose board also includes Georgia strategist Nick Ayers. The company, which says it caters to the “patriot economy,” markets products from hand lotion to beef steak.

“This business is providing an alternative to tens of millions of Americans who seek to buy from companies that share their values,” Loeffler told Fox News, predicting a “commercial revolution.”

A Loeffler spokeswoman said she’s not an investor in the company.

