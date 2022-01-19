Stacey Abrams to land key union endorsement for 2022 bid

Democrat Stacey Abrams is set to receive a key union endorsement at a Wednesday press conference that will highlight her support for organized labor in her bid for Georgia governor.
The Democrat has long had a close relationship with union forces, and endorsements from the AFL-CIO and other labor groups gave her an instant financial and organizational boost during her 2018 campaign.
Since her narrow defeat to Gov. Brian Kemp, she’s worked to bolster her ties to union forces.
She canceled a May 2019 speaking gig to support a local union in a labor dispute, launched an expansion of her Fair Fight political organization at a union convention in Las Vegas and joined the board of the WNBA players union.
She also joined one of the most watched labor-organizing initiatives in the nation last year by encouraging Amazon workers in Alabama to vote to unionize. And after Democrats swept the U.S. Senate runoffs, she credited organized labor as the force “at the core of Georgia’s evolution.”
