Stacey Abrams launches football-themed call to legalize sports betting

Stacey Abrams speaks at the Democratic Party of Georgia’s State Convention in Columbus, Georgia, Saturday, August 27, 2022. Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Credit: Steve Schaefer

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

Just in time for college football season, Stacey Abrams has launched a new round of Georgia Bulldog-themed campaign ads promoting her call to legalize sports betting.

The Democrat’s campaign rolled out a round of 15-second and 30-second ads targeting voters who visit online betting sites and webpages linked to top-ranked Georgia’s football team.

It’s part of an effort to legalize casino gambling and sports betting to expand the HOPE scholarship and finance a needs-based higher education program. First outlined in August, the plan is another sharp policy divide with Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who leads in the polls.

“While Georgians still place bets, Kemp is forcing them out of state to do it, taking the tax dollars with them,” the narrator said. “That means even when Georgia wins the bet, states like Tennessee get the tax money.”

And it’s the latest example of Georgia candidates trying to channel passion for college football into electoral energy. Kemp and Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker, a former Georgia football star, have tied their campaigns to the reigning football champs.

Since the 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowed states to legalize sports betting, a handful of prominent state lawmakers have sought to bring it to Georgia in hopes of generating more revenue without raising taxes.

But legislation to authorize online sports wagering has gone nowhere in Georgia amid disagreements over whether betting on college sports should be allowed, how the new revenue should be spent and what types of gambling should be legalized.

Kemp opposed legalizing sports betting in 2018 but steered clear of the debate this year. His spokesman Tate Mitchell has said the governor plans to work with legislative leaders on a measure to allow sports betting in 2023 if he’s reelected.

The idea appears to have significant public support. A 2020 poll by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found that about 58% of Georgia voters support legalizing sports betting.

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota leaves the field after losing the season-opening game against the Saints on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons rise up on Saints before collapsing again
13h ago
