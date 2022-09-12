Stacey Abrams launches football-themed call to legalize sports betting

And it’s the latest example of Georgia candidates trying to channel passion for college football into electoral energy. Kemp and Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker, a former Georgia football star, have tied their campaigns to the reigning football champs.

Since the 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowed states to legalize sports betting, a handful of prominent state lawmakers have sought to bring it to Georgia in hopes of generating more revenue without raising taxes.

But legislation to authorize online sports wagering has gone nowhere in Georgia amid disagreements over whether betting on college sports should be allowed, how the new revenue should be spent and what types of gambling should be legalized.

Kemp opposed legalizing sports betting in 2018 but steered clear of the debate this year. His spokesman Tate Mitchell has said the governor plans to work with legislative leaders on a measure to allow sports betting in 2023 if he’s reelected.

The idea appears to have significant public support. A 2020 poll by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found that about 58% of Georgia voters support legalizing sports betting.