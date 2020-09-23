Shifting to offensive, Perdue’s ad claims Ossoff ‘speaks hate’

The Republican is trying to shift to the attack in his re-election campaign as Ossoff inches up in the polls, including an Atlanta Journal-Constitution survey this week that showed the two rivals in a tight race.

In a 30-second spot last week, Perdue accused Ossoff of “lying” about stock trades in the runup to the coronavirus pandemic that have been a key part of the Democrat’s line of attack.

The clip played at the end of Perdue’s newest ad came at the tail end of a January forum in Dunwoody featuring Ossoff and three of his primary rivals trying to fire up Democratic voters.

“It’s not enough to beat Donald Trump,” said Ossoff. “We need to send a message that if you indulge in this type of politics, you’re not just going to get beaten. You’re going to get beaten so bad, you can never run or show your face again in public.”

See the ad, called “Radical,” here: