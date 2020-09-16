In new ad, Perdue accuses Ossoff of ‘lying’ about his stock trades

Records show nearly 100 trades were made on Perdue’s behalf from late January through mid-February, some from firms that surged during the pandemic and others that struggled.

The Republican’s office denies allegations of wrongdoing, saying he wasn’t at the closed-door briefing in late January and that the stock trades were handled by advisers who operated independently without his input.

Weeks later, Perdue announced those third-party aides would no longer trade stocks in individual companies on his behalf. And in the latest ad, the Republican’s campaign highlights findings by federal authorities that the narrator says “cleared him completely.”

See the ad here: