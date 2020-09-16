In new ad, Perdue accuses Ossoff of ‘lying’ about his stock trades

U.S. Sen. David Perdue countered attacks that he leveraged inside information to profit off the coronavirus pandemic, airing an ad Wednesday that accuses his Democratic opponent of “lying” about his stock trades.
The 30-second spot, called “Lie,” is a response to recent ads from Jon Ossoff and his allies that claim the first-term Republican benefited from a confidential briefing on the coronavirus to inform stock transactions before the pandemic sparked economic turmoil.
“Jon Ossoff and Chuck Schumer have been caught in a lie. Senator Perdue welcomed a full review of his stock trades. And the Department of Justice, the SEC and even the bipartisan Senate Ethics Committee cleared him completely,” the narrator says.
“Despite that, Ossoff and Schumer continue to lie, spending millions to hide their radical, socialist agenda. What else are they lying about?”
Perdue is among several senators that came under scrutiny for stock trades after a Jan. 24 briefing focused on the disease, and Ossoff has ratcheted up the criticism of the transactions as polls tighten, accusing Perdue of “corruption” in one of his most recent TV ads.
Records show nearly 100 trades were made on Perdue’s behalf from late January through mid-February, some from firms that surged during the pandemic and others that struggled.
The Republican’s office denies allegations of wrongdoing, saying he wasn’t at the closed-door briefing in late January and that the stock trades were handled by advisers who operated independently without his input.
Weeks later, Perdue announced those third-party aides would no longer trade stocks in individual companies on his behalf. And in the latest ad, the Republican’s campaign highlights findings by federal authorities that the narrator says “cleared him completely.”
See the ad here: