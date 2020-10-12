Senate showdown: Ossoff and Perdue to tangle in first debate

In the outbreak’s shadow: Just as the presidential showdown was shaped by the most lethal pandemic in a century, so too will this U.S. Senate matchup.

Ossoff has echoed White House hopeful Joe Biden’s by blaming Republicans for mishandling the disease, and he’s vowed to expand healthcare access and slash drug prices. Perdue touts a measure that would protect some pre-existing conditions while focusing on the administration’s pandemic stimulus.

The pandemic will also loom in the debate’s setting. Though the candidates have both returned to the campaign trail, the hour-long showdown will be held online rather than in-person.

Senator David Perdue

Finger-pointing and name-calling: Perdue and his boosters have labeled Ossoff a socialist, insinuated he’s in league with terrorists and falsely claimed he was endorsed by Communists. The Democrat calls Perdue a “straight-up corruption” artist who abuses his power and puts loyalty to Trump ahead of Georgia.

The wild card: The debate will also feature Libertarian Shane Hazel, a third-party candidate who is trailing badly in the polls but could put either candidate on the defensive. Hazel, a former GOP congressional candidate, wants to legalize marijuana and end the “forever wars.”

Vulnerabilities: If you have the word “corrupt” on your bingo card, you’re in luck. Ossoff will try to paint Perdue with that brush early and often. Expect Perdue to contrast his business background as a former Fortune 500 chief executive to Ossoff, who runs an investigate journalism firm.

Jon Ossoff

What the polls show: Perdue defeated Michelle Nunn by about 8 percentage points in 2014, but Georgia’s politics have tightened considerably since then. Just about every recent poll shows the two candidates deadlocked, with a slim number of Hazel supporters and a handful of undecided voters.

What the campaigns are saying about the debate:

Ossoff: “People need to understand that their healthcare is at stake. We’re in the middle of a pandemic. And Senator Perdue and President Trump are persisting in their efforts to allow insurance companies to dney helath coverage to people with pre-exisitng conditions … Surely in the middle of a pandemic it’s never been clearer we need to get everoyone covered with great health insurance.”

Perdue’s campaign: “Today, Georgians will see a clear contrast between Senator David Perdue’s positive vision to grow the economy, fight COVID-19 and improve public safety and Jon Ossoff’s dangerous, radical socialist agenda. With early voting starting today, the people of Georgia will see just what’s at stake this election and why it’s critical that we re-elect Senator Perdue on November 3.”