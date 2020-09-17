Senate Democrats to spend $6M to mobilize voters to boost Ossoff, Warnock

The announcements add to the huge spending on the twin races, and further proof that the dual contests – rather than the presidential election – will dominate the airwaves in the next 46 days.

Some $36 million has already been spent or reserved on TV and radio ads in the race for Loeffler’s seat, a November special election featuring Warnock and 19 other challengers, according to a tally by veteran media guru Rick Dent.

And roughly $91 million has already been spent or reserved for TV and radio spots in the contest for Perdue’s seat, Dent said. Pro-Perdue forces are spending $51 million, while Ossoff and his allies have amassed $40 million worth of ads.

All told, more than $127 million in Georgia has been spent or booked on U.S. Senate races alone this cycle.

Polls show a tight race between Ossoff, who owns an investigative journalism firm, and Perdue, a former Fortune 500 chief executive seeking a second term. Libertarian Shane Hazel is also in the race, and if no candidate gets a majority of the vote, a January runoff is required.

Perdue’s campaign accused Schumer and his allies of being “desperate” to help Ossoff.

“They know they have a weak candidate with no agenda to offer the people of Georgia other than the radical socialist policies his California donors want,” said spokesman John Burke. "No amount of money will save Ossoff’s candidacy.”

Loeffler’s contest is a free-for-all with all 21 candidates on the ballot with no party primaries to filter out nominees, and a January runoff between the two top vote-getters is all but certain.

Though Warnock is favored by his party’s establishment, other Democrats in the race include former educator Matt Lieberman and ex-federal prosecutor Ed Tarver. U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, a popular Republican, is competing with Loeffler for conservative voters.