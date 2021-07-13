Republican Evans mounts 6th District bid as ‘conservative trailblazer’

He invoked his service on the commission in the interview and a splashy campaign video, which features footage of Evans and his wife Baylie off-roading through soggy terrain in a white Jeep, splattering mud on cut-outs of President Joe Biden and other leading Democrats.

“Unlike Joe Biden and the radical left, I can see the forest through the trees,” he said in the video, as he steers the Jeep through puddles that sprayed glops of mud on images of the Democratic figures.

Evans was tapped by then-Gov. Nathan Deal in 2016 to serve on the ethics commission. His father, Randy, was one of Deal’s lawyers and a close adviser to former House Speaker Newt Gingrich. He later served as an ambassador to Luxembourg in the Donald Trump administration.

Among his legal cases, Evans uncovered mapmaking mistakes and ineligible voters that led to two separate do-over votes in a Republican-on-Republican legislative contest in a heavily-conservative district in north Georgia.

The 6th District was the launching pad for a generation of leading Republicans, including Gingrich, former U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson and Tom Price, who vacated the seat in 2017 to serve as Trump’s health secretary. That same year, Handel defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff in what was the most expensive U.S. House election in history.

But McBath’s upset victory over Handel in 2018 was part of a broader suburban revolt against Trump’s policies. Since then, the district has swung further to the left, part of what Democrats hope is a lasting realignment in the bedroom communities circling Atlanta.

Just what the district will look like next year is still unclear. The candidates entering the race are taking something of a gamble, since none can be certain how the political lines are redrawn by the Republican-controlled state Legislature later this year.

It now stretches from east Cobb to north DeKalb along Atlanta’s Northern Arc, though the shape can change drastically if GOP leaders decide to incorporate more exurban territory to make it more competitive.

Evans said he’s in the race no matter how the boundaries are drawn, comparing the 2022 midterm to the Republican resurgence in 1994 that propelled Gingrich to power.

“We fully expect to mount a revolution,” he said, “and it starts right here in Georgia in the 6th District.”