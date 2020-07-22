Questions surround whether John Lewis will lie in state in Washington, Georgia

Congressional leaders have indicated they are open to the idea of hosting Lewis’ body at the U.S. Capitol, but the coronavirus pandemic makes those decisions more complicated than usual. It is more likely that Lewis will lie in state at the Georgia Capitol.

U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland was the most recent person to lie in state at the nation’s Capitol, and he was the first Black American to do so. Two other Black non-government or military officials had the designation of lying in honor, including Rosa Parks.