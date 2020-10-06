Pro-Perdue group shells out $5M to sway undecided voters

The Georgia Action Fund’s new venture aims to pummel undecided voters who don’t receive political news from traditional media sources with digital ads and online videos boosting Perdue’s race against Democrat Jon Ossoff.

The PAC’s director, former Perdue strategist Derrick Dickey, said the goal was to strategically target up-in-the-air voters so that the campaign and other outside groups can keep a focus on TV ads and get-out-the-vote efforts.