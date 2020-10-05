Ad spending on Georgia’s two US Senate races to top $150M

That race usurped the 2018 matchup for governor between Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams as the most expensive in Georgia history. That contest topped $100 million in spending.

Perdue and Ossoff are no strangers to setting records. Perdue’s 2014 election set the last U.S. Senate spending record in Georgia, when he bested Democrat Michelle Nunn for an open seat. Meanwhile, Ossoff’s 2017 special election bid for Congress attracted $60 million, making it the most expensive U.S. House election of its kind.

Loeffler’s campaign has shelled out about $17 million so far in her bid to fill the remaining two years of retired U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term. That includes roughly $2 million in reserved airtime through November boosting the Republican, a wealthy former financial executive self-financing her bid.

Among her chief supporters is Georgia United Victory, which has shelled out nearly $7 million to promote her bid, and the Club for Growth, which has spent about $2.4 million.

Her main Republican adversary in the free-for-all race, U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, has a fraction of that bankroll at his disposal. He’s spent or reserved at least $1.3 million on airtime.

Raphael Warnock, the Democratic frontrunner in the contest, has spent or reserved at least $9 million on TV ads. That far outpaces two other Democrats lagging in the polls. Matt Lieberman spent about $140,000 so far, while Ed Tarver devoted about $20,000 for ads. Neither have reserved significant future airtime.