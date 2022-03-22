Pro-Kemp RGA bypasses Perdue – and hits Abrams in latest ad

The Republican Governors Association launched a new TV ad Tuesday that flashes images of Abrams as a narrator describes her as a globetrotting attention-seeker. Left out of the 30-second ad is any talk of former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, the governor’s most formidable Republican rival.

With hefty leads in polls and in fundraising, Kemp has recently shifted his attacks from Perdue toward Abrams, the presumptive Democratic nominee for governor. The RGA ad – which is backed by a $350,000 buy – continues that trend.