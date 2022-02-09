Air wars: Kemp gets reinforcements from RGA

Perdue unveiled a new campaign ad of his own on Wednesday, following a debut that highlighted former President Donald Trump’s endorsement. His second ad pledges to “stop the mandate madness” in Georgia’s public schools.

Kemp and other Republicans are increasingly attacking Biden – and tying their Democratic adversaries to his administration – as polls indicate his popularity is waning.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll released in January showed Biden’s approval rating among registered voters plummeted from 51% in May to 34% this month. Nearly two-thirds of Georgians now disapprove of his performance.

Just as concerning for Democrats was the electorate’s gloomy mood on the economy. Nearly three of four Georgians feel the nation is headed down the wrong track, and almost 80% say inflation is having a significant or notable impact on their day-to-day lives.

The RGA is one of Kemp’s most important allies in his battle for reelection, and the group has pledged to open its coffers to support his second term. Kemp has built a hefty financial advantage over Perdue – but Democrat Stacey Abrams is outpacing them both.