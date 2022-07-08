BreakingNews
BREAKING: Teen in custody after shooting in meat section at Riverdale Walmart
Politically Georgia: Will Fulton investigators subpoena Trump?

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s “Road to Majority” event, Friday, June 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy discuss whether Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will expand her probe to subpoena Donald Trump.

Plus, our insiders follow the latest controversy surrounding Senate hopeful Herschel Walker’s campaign and explain how a new fundraising mechanism is changing the race for governor.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Author

Greg Bluestein

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

