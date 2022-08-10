Politically Georgia: Will Biden’s recent wins boost state Democrats?

Join hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy as they discuss whether President Joe Biden’s recent legislative wins will help Georgia Democrats who have struggled over whether to embrace him on the campaign trail.
Plus, our insiders talk how the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate could shake up the midterms.
If you have questions for Greg and Patricia, you can call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 770-810-5297 and we’ll answer them during the Listener Mailbag segment of next Friday’s episode.
