Politically Georgia: Will Biden’s recent wins boost state Democrats?

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the economy during a meeting with CEOs in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington,July 28, 2022. Recent bipartisan action in Congress on matters ranging from producing computer chips to expanding NATO isn’t extending to the latest economic package from Democrats. For Biden, the Senate Democrats’ $739 billion package can help lower inflation, cut the budget deficit, address climate change and lower medical bills — a message that he’s trying to sell to the wider country amid intense Republican criticism. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

Join hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy as they discuss whether President Joe Biden’s recent legislative wins will help Georgia Democrats who have struggled over whether to embrace him on the campaign trail.

Plus, our insiders talk how the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate could shake up the midterms.

If you have questions for Greg and Patricia, you can call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 770-810-5297 and we’ll answer them during the Listener Mailbag segment of next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

