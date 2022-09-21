ajc logo
Politically Georgia: Why the AJC poll is good news for Republicans

Herschel Walker, Gov. Brian Kemp and state Sen. Burt Jones pose for a picture.

Herschel Walker, Gov. Brian Kemp and state Sen. Burt Jones pose for a picture.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy break down the results of the latest AJC poll that gives Republicans the edge in most key races.

Plus, our insiders discuss how President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings are scrambling the Democratic side of the ballot.

Have a question about Georgia politics? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297 and leave your question. Greg and Patricia will play back your question and answer it during the Friday Mailbag segment in next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Author

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

