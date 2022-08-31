ajc logo
X

Politically Georgia: Why Fulton’s Trump probe could soon heat up

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis answers questions during a press conference about the RICO indictment in the celebrity home invasion ring on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Natrice Miller/ natrice.miller@ajc.com).

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis answers questions during a press conference about the RICO indictment in the celebrity home invasion ring on Monday, August 29, 2022. (Natrice Miller/ natrice.miller@ajc.com).

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

Join Politically Georgia hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy as they discuss the latest details about the Fulton County special grand jury probe into Donald Trump’s attempt to reverse his 2020 defeat.

Plus, our insiders look deeper at the unity - and a note of disunity - atop the Democratic and Republican tickets over the weekend.

Have a question about Georgia politics? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline with your question at (770)810-5297. Greg and Patricia will play your question and answer it on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter
Editors' Picks
Roswell man gets 17 years for making sex videos with 13-year-old girl in 201212h ago
Fulton prosecutors to seek testimony of libel lawyer Lin Wood
11h ago
OPINION: So far, Jon Ossoff prefers cold calls with constituents to Twitter wars and...
12h ago
He’s back again: Braves acquire reliever Jesse Chavez
12h ago
He’s back again: Braves acquire reliever Jesse Chavez
12h ago
3 Georgia Tech rookies make NFL rosters
11h ago
The Latest
The Jolt: District Attorney Fani Willis sets Trump probe timeline
22h ago
The Jolt: National Republicans going all-in for Herschel Walker
What a fish fry, a Democratic bash and Ted Cruz tell us about Georgia politics
Featured
CDC drops quarantine and distancing recommendations for COVID

CDC: Friday is final day to order free at-home COVID tests from feds
Mexican consulate initiative aims to raise awareness about worker rights
Q&A: Mexico’s Gerardo Martino ahead of friendly’s game against Paraguay
23h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top