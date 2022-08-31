Politically Georgia: Why Fulton’s Trump probe could soon heat up

Join Politically Georgia hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy as they discuss the latest details about the Fulton County special grand jury probe into Donald Trump’s attempt to reverse his 2020 defeat.
Plus, our insiders look deeper at the unity - and a note of disunity - atop the Democratic and Republican tickets over the weekend.
