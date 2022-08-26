ajc logo
Politically Georgia: Why Democrats are headed for ruby red areas

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, left, answers questions from supporters during a visit to the Mack Gaston Community Center in Dalton, Ga., Friday, July 29, 2022. (Matt Hamilton/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

Join political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy as they discuss why Democrats are campaigning in heavily Republican districts and how that could factor into Georgia’s midterm elections.

Plus, the hosts explore President Joe Biden’s plan to wipe out student debt and why U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock says it’s not enough.

Our insiders also answer your questions from the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297.

