Politically Georgia: Why Democrats are headed for ruby red areas

Join political insiders Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy as they discuss why Democrats are campaigning in heavily Republican districts and how that could factor into Georgia’s midterm elections.
Plus, the hosts explore President Joe Biden’s plan to wipe out student debt and why U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock says it’s not enough.
Our insiders also answer your questions from the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.
You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”
